The Real Housewives Cast Updates: Who's Coming and Going From RHONY, RHOA and More

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

Carole Radziwill is turning in her Real Housewives of New York City apple after six seasons on the series. She joined in season five and announced season 10 would be her last, but is she the only Real Housewife saying goodbye to the reality TV cameras?

We consulted our Real Housewives crystal ball (it's a thing), to gaze into the future to see what other casting shakeups are ahead for RHONY, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Dallas and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

 

Photos

Real Housewives Casting Shakeups: Who's In and Out!

Yep, lots of Real Housewives on the air these days.

Be sure to check out our guide for the latest casting news and rumors.

See Carole's final episodes when The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , The Real Housewives Of Orange County , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , The Real Housewives of Dallas , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Did Alex Rodriguez Pop the Question to Jennifer Lopez?

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Gets a Hospital Visit From Her Dance Moms Students

Chris Harrison on Using "BIP" to Find the Next "Bachelor"

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

See The Real Housewives of New York City's Dramatic Boat Ride: "I F--king Peed My Pants!"

Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick Returning to NBC Following Abuse Allegations

Steve Carell, The Office, Returning Stars, Best TV Quotes

The Enduring Popularity of The Office

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.