Welcome to the 15th anniversary of The O.C., b--ch!

Can you believe it's been 15 years since that iconic line was said, changing teen dramas forever? It feels like just yesterday we were introduced to Ryan (Ben McKenzie), Marissa (Mischa Barton), Seth (Adam Brody) and Summer (Rachel Bilson), but really, the teen drama debuted on Aug. 5, 2003, and is now just one year younger than the Core Four was when the show premiered. As Summer would say: Eww!

While the Fox soap created by Josh Schwartz ended up becoming a bonafide pop culture phenomenon, it was almost a completely different show. Seriously, in an alternate universe, Ryan and Marissa could've been Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

In honor of its 15th anniversary, we've rounded up these fun facts about The O.C.. Nostalgia, here we come!