A war of words.

In this clip from Sunday's season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's beef reaches its peak as the famous sisters battle it out over the phone.

"I'm not here to f--king be mistreated by my f--king bitch family," an emotional Kourtney confides to Khloe Kardashian during a call. "Kim saying that I'm the least interesting to look at…who even speaks like that?"

In an attempt to squash the drama, True Thompson's mom tries to explain that Kim is just "mad" and lashing out. Understandably, this doesn't dissuade the oldest Kardashian, who believes she just has different "values" than her sisters.