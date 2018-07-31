We all remember that little yellow bear with the red shirt.

The fond childhood memories that accompany the tales of Christopher Robin and his stuffed animal BFFs have now transcended to real life thanks to Disney's new live-action film. The movie revolves around an adult Christopher Robin needing a reminder from his past pals that he still has imagination and joy in his life.

Disney has done it again with its newest live-action transformation of one of their many animated classics and we're not the only ones feeling the nostalgia vibes. Movie stars Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell spoke out before Friday's release on why making Christopher Robin has meant so much to them on a personal level.