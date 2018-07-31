by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 11:42 AM
You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt.
It appears that Karlie Kloss and Harry Styles had lunch together in Sicily on Tuesday. The newly engaged supermodel and the "Two Ghosts" singer are seated next to each other in a new photo posted to Instagram by Diane Von Furstenberg.
"Glamourous lunch break," the designer captioned the social media snap, which appears to be taken on her and husband Barry Diller's Eos yacht. The group is reportedly in Sicily for Google Camp, an exclusive VIP conference for A-list celebs and tech stars. Past guests at the conference have included Prince Harry and Emma Watson.
There's Speculation That Harry Styles Wrote "Two Ghosts" About Taylor Swift and the Internet Is Losing It
JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com
While this may seem like a casual photo to some, it's causing quite the frenzy for fans of Taylor Swift. For those that may not know, Swift and Kloss have been BFFs for years now, despite rumors of a falling out. As for Styles, he and Swift enjoyed a romance in 2012 through early 2013, and are believed to have written songs about each other over the years.
So, to see Swift's ex and her BFF hanging out, it's raising some eyebrows. "Taylor Swift says hi," one Instagram comment reads. While another social media user joked that "Taylor liked" the photo.
Some fans of the former couple are even hoping for a #Haylor reunion. Instagram user @haylorisforever also commented on the Instagram photo, "TELL ME TAYLOR IS THERE TOOO PLEASE."
Harry: is hanging out with Karlie— Jazz. (@uchimedicine) July 31, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/GDTNKLuvPr
WHY ARE KARLIE AND HARRY TOGETHER— vicky (@IKTayWT) July 31, 2018
Karlie, Harry, Taylor. That’s it. That’s the tweet.— CK (@nameurbabyharry) July 31, 2018
Styles, who recently wrapped up his first solo tour, is reportedly single after splitting with girlfriend Camille Rowe. But Swift, who is currently on her Reputation World Tour, appears to still be going strong with her boyfriend of almost two years, actor Joe Alwyn. The couple recently enjoyed a vacation to Turks and Caicos, where they seemed "very happy together," according to a source.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?