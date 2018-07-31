Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Jail One Week After Arrest

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Edwards Mug Shot, July 2018

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Ryan Edwards is a free man.

Hamilton County Police confirmed to E! News that the Teen Mom OG star was released from jail on a suspended sentence earlier this morning around 1:50 a.m. local time.

The news comes one week after the MTV reality star was arrested and charged with simple possession of heroin.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Jail later confirmed to Radar Online that Ryan's first charge for simple possession of heroin "has been dismissed," and he "was given 11 months and 29 days suspended sentence" for a second count. According to the publication, he must complete six months of probation and five public work days.

E! News previously reached out to Ryan's attorney for comment on the arrest. 

Ryan's latest legal situation also came shortly after announcing his departure from the Teen Mom franchise. "We're not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don't want to show Ryan as a recovering addict," his wife Mackenzie Edwards claimed to E! News.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Edwards

Instagram

Ryan would also go on Instagram and explain the reasoning behind his decision.

"They don't want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery," Ryan wrote to his followers. "I AM. They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I'm done taking their s--t and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You're believing a lie. And soon... very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR."

MTV has yet to comment on their departure.

For now, Ryan remains focused on his expanding family. Back in March, news broke that Ryan and Mackenize were expecting their first child together.

In fact, Mackenzie has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram with family photos and pictures from the doctor's office.

"Family. It means everything," she wrote in one post. "Lover lover."

Teen Mom OG is currently filming a new season and is expected to include new cast member Bristol Palin.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teen Mom , Reality TV , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hayley Atwell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes "Learning to Be More Positive" Amid Jeff Leatham Divorce

Seth Rogen, Tom Cruise

Seth Rogen Once Taught Tom Cruise About Internet Porn

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2018 VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split

"Sex Ed" Is Tiffany Haddish's Backup Career Plan

Panera, Panera Bread

Panera Unveils Plan for Revolutionary Double Bread Bowl

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.