The Kardashian sisters take the term "sibling rivalry" to a whole new level.

In this clip from Sunday's season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian run into a bit of scheduling conflict ahead of the family's annual Christmas card photo shoot.

"If I'm out by 4, that's all I need and I don't think I'm gonna get there and change my mind," Kourtney tells Kim and momager Kris Jenner. "That was when my meeting was," Kim responds.

"Where's the meeting?" Kris asks. "It was supposed to be at my house, unless I do it at 7 in the morning," Kim suggests. "Do it at 7 in the morning!" Kourtney insists.

With Kourtney refusing to compromise on the time, Kim hits her breaking point.