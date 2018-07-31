Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius Break Up

Tue., Jul. 31, 2018

Millie Bobby Brownand Jacob Sartorius have parted ways, but they won't be strangers. 

The teen romance is over for the 14-year-old Emmy-nominated actress and the 15-year-old singer. The former couple, who were first romantically linked at the start of 2018, confirmed their breakup in matching Instagram Stories statements on Tuesday. 

"The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual," Brown wrote on her account. "We are both happy and remaining friends."

The performer echoed the sentiment with virtually the same statement on his own page. 

The two tipped fans off to their budding romance in January when some noticed they were commenting on each other's photos. Brown then shared a post of herself cuddling up to a stuffed bear, which we soon learned was a gift from her new beau. 

Then, they went Instagram official with a black and white selfie together accented with heart emojis. 

The jury's still out on what exactly caused the split. 

Whatever the case, they seem to be on the same mature page about sharing the news with their devoted fans. 

