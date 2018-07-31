Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan's friendship is so real—and they have a song to thank for that.

The former teen pop star and backup dancer reminisced about their early days in Tinseltown during an interview together on The Late Late Show Monday night. As James Corden helped confirm, the ladies go back nearly 20 years after meeting on the set of Moore's music video for her second international single, "So Real."

"It was a song called 'So Real' that was like a single in Australia or something," Moore fuzzily recalled on the late-night show. Meanwhile, Dewan seemed to remember every bit of the early career highlight. "This was like the biggest deal in the world to me. I called my family. I was like, 'I'm doing a Mandy Moore video.' It was this huge production," she described. "I was just overly excited. I danced way too hard the entire time."