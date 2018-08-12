Teen Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The teens have spoken!

Tonight, the 2018 Teen Choice Awards will be broadcast live from The Forum at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Nick Cannon will host the annual award ceremony and Lele Pons will serve as his co-host.

Auli'i Cravalho, Noah Cyrus, Nina Dobrev, Red Gerard, Lucy Hale, Olivia Holt, Lauren Jauregui, Anna Kendrick, Chloe Kim, Chloë Grace Moretz, Chris Pratt, Jojo Siwa, Hudson Yang and Maddie Ziegler are scheduled to appear on the show. Khalid will do a medley of hits, while Lauv will perform "I Like Me Better" and Meghan Trainor will sing "Let You Be Right."

This article will be updated in real time as the winners are announced.

In the meantime, take a look at all of this year's nominees: