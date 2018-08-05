They may not be related by blood, but by all indications, Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell are just like any other sisters.

After landing their roles as siblings on the show 7th Heaven in 1996, the duo began acting like real-life sisters. They laughed, messed around and hung out on set.

Little did they know that the show would last 11 years and the pair would grow up together.

In fact, their bond would last far beyond the show's ending—surviving loss, heartbreak, marriages and motherhood.

When Beverley and Jessica auditioned for a pilot for the WB network, they were relatively unknown actresses. Although both had done a little bit of work previously, this would be their big break.