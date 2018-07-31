Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2018 VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 11:05 AM
Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock
Can't stop, won't stop! Jennifer Lopez will be honored in a big way during this year's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
The network announced Tuesday that the world-famous performer is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award when the annual ceremony airs live on Monday, August 20. The prestigious accolade recognizes artist for their achievement in music and film, and includes previous recipients such as Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyoncé.
J. Lo is a two-time MTV Video Music Award winner and 23-time nominee. As previously announced, she's also nominated this year for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video.
With a catalogue of unforgettable music videos that range from "On the Floor," "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Waiting for Tonight" to more recent hits like "Dinero" and "El Anillo," it's about time the 49-year-old (who last attended the award show in 2014) joins the ranks of VMAs royalty.
So what else can pop culture fanatics expect from the VMAs? Cardi B, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among top honorees, with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper leading the pack with 10 nominations.
Congratulations to Jennifer, and check out a complete list of Video Vanguard Award winners by scrolling below!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2017
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2016
Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV
2015
Article continues below
Mark Davis/Getty Images
2014
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV
2013
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2011
Article continues below
John Shearer/WireImage for MTV.com
2006
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2003
KMazur/WireImage
2001
Article continues below
George DeSota/Liaison
2000
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
1998
Ron Galella/WireImage
1997. Also honored: Mark Romanek
Article continues below
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1995
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1994. Also honored: The Rolling Stones
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
1992
Article continues below
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
1991. Also honored: Wayne Isham
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1990
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1989
Article continues below
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
1988
Anna Krajec/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1987. Also honored: Julien Temple
Ebet Roberts/Redferns
1986. Also honored: Zbigniew Rybczyński
Article continues below
Benno Friedman/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
1985. Also honored: Russell Mulcahy, Kevin Godley & Lol Creme
Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
1984. Also honored: The Beatles and Richard Lester
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?