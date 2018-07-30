EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner's New Workout Routine Revealed 6 Months After Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kylie Jenner

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner is joining in on the fitness craze.

A source tells E! News, "Kylie has never been a fan of working out in the past, but has recently started a new routine and has been trying to be very consistent."

Understandably, the new mom has noticed some changes in her figure since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February and "loves her body after having baby Stormi, but wants to tone and tighten up areas that she feels are different now." So, after seeing the success her sisters have had with their own fitness regimes, the reality star is following in their lead. 

To keep things interesting and fun, the 20-year-old likes to do a "lot of HIIT (high intensity interval) training and needs to be constantly switching up the moves." It also helps that the makeup mogul has turned the sweat-inducing activity into a "really fun family event in the mornings."

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

The insider revealed, "She loves working out with her sisters and they motivate her a lot."

And since Khloe Kardashian moved back to L.A. from Cleveland for the summer, "the girls often have a nanny or someone watch the triplets (Stormi, True, Chicago) in the morning so they can all workout."

Most recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder joined in on the fitness festivities with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, as seen on her Instagram Story.

Woods, who is an avid gym attendee, also helped to inspire Kylie's new health kick. "She saw how good Jordan looks and feels, and wanted to feel the same," the person close to Jenner shared.

With the guidance of her friends, family and instructors, the reality star is starting her fitness journey by working out one to two times a week since she "really had never worked out before so she is easing into things."

And she is already starting to see the results of her hard work. The insider said, "She is looking great and has already been seeing progress and changes in her body."

You go, girl!

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Fitness , Diet And Fitness , Kardashians , Stormi Webster , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chloe Grace Moretz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Are Twinning Thanks to Their "Moms With Bobs" Hairstyles

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenners' Lives Were Completely Different 1 Year Ago: See Everything That's Changed!

Khloe Kardashian, MJ Houghton

Kardashians Shower Their Grandma MJ With Love on 84th Birthday

Kardashian Kids

Which Kardashian-Jenner Family Member Will Have a Baby Next?

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Suffering Overdose Side Effects as Hospital Stay Continues

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato, Noah Buble, Elias Bublé

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 3

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.