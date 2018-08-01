by Johnni Macke | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 7:00 AM
August is officially here and in addition to marking the last month of summer (sad, we know) it is also Jason Momoa's birthday, which is definitely a good thing.
The Hawaiian actor has been giving us plenty of eye candy over the years through his roles on Baywatch, Game of Thrones and playing Aquaman in Justice League and now in Aquaman the movie.
Even though we have to wait a little while to see the 39-year-old star back on the big screen shirtless—of course Aquaman will remain shirtless, duh—we can celebrate the birthday boy today by looking back at some of his hottest photos.
Really, what could be better?
You might not have asked for this, but we're pretty sure it's what you wanted, so you're welcome.
Come on, that smile, those abs and Momoa's muscular arms are a welcomed distraction if you ask us.
So, raise a glass to Jason on his birthday and enjoy some eye candy featuring the Leo below!
ETSO / BACKGRID
The Aquaman star doesn't mind taking off his shirt while jet skiing in Hawaii and fans of the actor are happy he isn't a bashful guy.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor looked dapper as he stepped out in Las Vegas for CinemaCon this spring.
Malibu Joe/ / AKM-GSI
Even when Jason Momoa is just walking around in Venice, California he looks hot.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Who's ready to see the Hawaii native as Aquaman in his solo superhero flick this winter? We sure know we are.
David Dettmann/Shutterstock
The actor pulled fans in with his gorgeous gaze while at the photocall for Justice League in London last year.
Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc./Ratpac-Dune Entertainment, LLC/Ratpac Entertainment, LLC
We will take two tickets to this gun show any day.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
The 39-year-old actor has a bad boy persona about him and it's that semi-dangerous allure that draws us in even more every time we see him.
Even in Iceland Momoa manages to heat things up.
Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Just look at that grin, how can you not go a little weak in the knees just looking at Momoa's face?
Momoa loves goofing around while back in Hawaii and he's clearly just a giant kid at heart.
HBO
Throughout his time on Game of Thrones, Momoa's character Khal Drogo won over a lot of hearts (even though he was a little ruthless at times) and we have a feeling his lack of shirt didn't hurt his cause.
Damian Bennett/Men?s Health Magazine
The Frontier actor covered Men's Health's December issue last year and proved that he's more than just a pretty face...he has the athletic build to back it up. Oh, and he's a great actor.
We don't know what it is, but when a guy snuggles up to a dog we are instantly more attracted to him.
Damian Bennett/Men’s Health Magazine
He acts and he can play the guitar? Could Momoa be any more dreamy?
Damian Bennett/Men’s Health Magazine
Fun fact: Momoa loves to rock climb whenever he can (both indoors and outdoors) and it just makes him that much sexier.
The Baywatch star knows his way around a gym and we aren't complaining.
FOXY / BACKGRID
Leave it to Momoa to make traveling look hot. Seriously, this outfit and his tanned arms is almost too much.
Simon Varsano/Lionsgate
When Momoa appeared as Conan in Conan the Barbarian, fans were happy to see him show off his acting skills, fighting abilities and of course his chiseled abs.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Even back in 2011, Momoa knew he was a looker. He might not have had as much hair and facial scruff, but he was just as handsome.
