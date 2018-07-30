Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Everyone's love story is different, but there's just something about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' romance that fans can't get enough of.
While the couple has shared details about their journey from co-stars to couple in recent years, there are still many details left to uncover.
Lucky for us, Mila was able to share a few when appearing on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.
"I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out," the actress shared. "We were just like, let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great."
After hooking up for three months, Mila was the one to develop feelings. And yes, she had to reveal the truth.
"I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much," she recalled. "And he was like, 'Got it.' And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, 'Move in with me' and I said ok."
And the rest is history! The couple is happily married and the proud parents to two kids. And although both mom and dad continue to have busy careers, they have one important mission: Keep their family together.
"Ashton and I, when we decided to have a family, we said we're never going to separate the family," Mila recalled. "So as long as he's shooting his show [The Ranch], I'm in LA with the kids….If I'm doing a movie, then we uproot the family to where I am."
During the candid conversation, host Marc Maron also addressed all the chatter that occurred during Ashton's past romance with Demi Moore. While some were suspicious about how serious the relationship was, Mila was able to provide a glimpse into their dynamic.
"They had a normal, real relationship," she assured listeners. "They had three kids they were raising. It was a normal life. Yeah, he was younger but he loved those kids."
Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis are the proud parents to Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis. Mila added that Ashton still has a relationship with them today.
As for Ashton's love story with Mila, some can't help but wonder what would have happened if the pair started dating sooner. And by sooner, we mean during That '70s Show days. While they played boyfriend and girlfriend on the show and even made out, Mila says there were "no feelings whatsoever."
But as everyone knows, love can happen when you least expect it.
"He and I talk about it and we're like, yes, had we connected then, would we have connected? No, because the people who we were back then would never be together. But it's just a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together," Mila shared. "I look back and I'm like, we could have spent 20 years together."
She added, "We would have never been together if we didn't both go through what we went through in order to be the people that we were when we met. Reconnected I should say—not met."
