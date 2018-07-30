Everyone's love story is different, but there's just something about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' romance that fans can't get enough of.

While the couple has shared details about their journey from co-stars to couple in recent years, there are still many details left to uncover.

Lucky for us, Mila was able to share a few when appearing on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

"I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out," the actress shared. "We were just like, let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great."

After hooking up for three months, Mila was the one to develop feelings. And yes, she had to reveal the truth.