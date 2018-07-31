Tiffany Haddish Says She'd Teach Sex Education If She Weren't in Comedy

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 5:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tiffany Haddish, Glamour

Billy Kidd for Glamour

Tiffany Haddish has built a successful career as a comedy star, but did the Girls Trip actress ever consider a different career?

"I alway say, 'If this comedy thing doesn't work out, I would probably be a sex education teacher,'" she tells Glamour for its September issue. "I guarantee none of my kids would have STDs after I finish teaching them."

As for her own sex life, Haddish suggests she's too busy to date.

"I don't really have time," she tells the magazine. "And I've had enough somebodies. I done ran through 38 dudes, OK? Body count, yeah. Mine is 38."

While students won't be enrolling in Ms. Haddish's class anytime soon, fans can see her play a teacher in her new movie Night School. The film, in which she stars opposite Kevin Hart, hits theaters Sept. 28.

Read

Tiffany Haddish Is Determined to Repay Kevin Hart's $300 Life-Changing Loan

Tiffany Haddish, Glamour

Billy Kidd for Glamour

With a new movie and recent Emmy nomination under her belt, Haddish seems to have it all. She attributes much of her success to her positive mentality.

"My opportunities are whatever I create," she tells Glamour. "My thoughts from two years ago is what's happening right now. I really think my thoughts are my magic wand." 

Still, Haddish hasn't finished reaching for the stars. In fact, she says she's inspired by Dwayne Johnson.

"If he can make $65 million, I can make $65 million too," she says. 

Even with all of her success, Haddish hasn't forgotten about her roots. According to the magazine, Haddish has used her money to support her family.

"I got my mom out of the mental institution, like I said I would, in December," she says, "and I got her an apartment with my sister and a nurse that comes to her."

She hopes to give her loved ones even more as she achieves more success.

 "I ain't never said this out loud, but I want to be able to give every one of my siblings a million dollars to create whatever they want to do," she says. "That's four million dollars that I don't need."

To read more of Haddish' interview, check out the September issue of Glamour—on newsstands now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelsey Grammer, Frasier

Frasier Revival: Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell Have One Surprising (And Genius) Idea

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis Recalls Her ''Absurd'' RV Honeymoon With Ashton Kutcher

Mandy Moore, Jenna Dewan, The Late Late Show

Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan Reveal the Origin of Their 20-Year Friendship

Chloe Grace Moretz, Kim Kardashian

Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals What Really Happened to Her Kim Kardashian Perfume Gift

Alan Alda, CBS This Morning

Alan Alda Has Parkinson's Disease: "It's Like a Puzzle to Be Solved"

Very Cavallari, 105

Jay Cutler Promises Kristin Cavallari He'll Whip Her Uncommon James Employees Into Shape While She's in L.A. for Work

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.