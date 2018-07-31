The Kardashians are "butting heads."

In this clip from Sunday's season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian turns to her sisters for help in planning her baby shower and the family Christmas card. However, Kourtney Kardashian is not feeling the family plans at all…and both Kim and Khloe Kardashian can tell!

"I don't understand the f--king attitude," the Revenge Body host confides in Kim before the meeting. "I'm like so afraid of her."

Although Kim and Khloe try to engage with Kourtney during the sit down, the mother of three tunes them out by focusing on her phone. "What do you want me to do?" a stoic Kourtney asks. "Sit here and stare?"