Who better than Jay Cutler to show the Uncommon James girls how it's done?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallariputs her no-nonsense husband on Uncommon James watch while she heads to L.A. for some Oscars hosting duties.

"I'm doing like a luncheon for bloggers and media outlets and then I have the Oscars on Sunday," Kristin tells Jay.

But Kristin's big trip to L.A. couldn't have come at a worse time, with Uncommon James opening its doors in the coming weeks.

"I can go down there and whip 'em into shape real quick," Jay offers.

"OK. What are you gonna do, you just show up?" Kristin asks. "Yeah, 100 percent," the former football player confirms.