3. She's a Working Businesswoman: The Princesses of York are working gals. Neither receives money through the royal family, so by necessity, they must build careers of their own: Eugenie pursues art, and Beatrice takes on business.

In 2011, Princess Beatrice graduated from Goldsmiths College with a BA in History and History of Ideas, and soon after, she interned at Sony Pictures for an annual salary of $30,000. Currently, Beatrice is the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, and she also co-founded Big Change, a nonprofit organization that promotes youth projects and ideas. She may not be receiving a royal paycheck, but from what we can tell, this princess is doing just fine.

4. She Empowers Others By Speaking Up About Her Own Struggles: In grade school, the princess struggled with reading before being diagnosed with dyslexia.

Last year, Beatrice spoke up about her learning disorder in an interview with The Evening Standard, saying, "I could not understand why I was still reading behind my classmates… I was lucky my mother, with her great imagination, took the time to work on these with me. By the time I read Harry Potter, aged 11, I tore through the pages."

Helping others clearly became a lesson that stuck with the princess, and in March, she spoke out at an event through WE Movement, a charity that brings together children from around the world to empower them.

During the event, Beatrice candidly discussed the struggle of growing up in the public eye. Referring to the support she receives from her sister, the 29-year-old gushed, "When stones are being thrown, we reassure each other that people don't often understand how hurtful they can be - especially in the world we live in today."