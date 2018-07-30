Is Gina Rodriguez Engaged to Joe LoCicero? See Her New Diamond Ring

Gina Rodriguez is sparking engagement rumors!

The Jane the Virgin actress, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, hinted on Instagram that she's engaged to actor and model Joe LoCicero by wearing what appears to be a new diamond ring on her left hand.

"34. 'They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.' - Frida," she captioned a post of herself on vacation in Mexico, sporting the diamond ring on that finger.

Her beau of about two years also shared a photo of her on Instagram Monday with the caption, "Happy birthday my love!"