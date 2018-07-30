Is Gina Rodriguez Engaged to Joe LoCicero? See Her New Diamond Ring

Instagram
Gina Rodriguez is sparking engagement rumors!
The Jane the Virgin actress, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, hinted on Instagram that she's engaged to actor and model Joe LoCicero by wearing what appears to be a new diamond ring on her left hand.
"34. 'They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.' - Frida," she captioned a post of herself on vacation in Mexico, sporting the diamond ring on that finger.
Her beau of about two years also shared a photo of her on Instagram Monday with the caption, "Happy birthday my love!"
The couple made their red carpet debut in Nov. 2016 at Marie Claire's first annual Young Women's Honors gala, which Rodriguez hosted. The two appeared super cuddly on the red carpet and also shared kisses inside throughout the evening, E! News learned at the time. Rodriguez and LoCicero actually met earlier that year when he appeared on an episode of Jane the Virgin as a stripper.
"We met on Jane and then six months later we saw each other in the gym," Rodriguez shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan in May 2017. "It was serendipitous!"
In Feb. 2018, Rodriguez opened up about love in an interview with Self. "[He] has really helped me have a healthier perspective on [weight], that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it's equivalent to our self-worth," she explained. "This love is so easy," she added, saying her relationship with LoCicero is one that is full of "respect and kindness, and generosity, and compromise, and sacrifice."
