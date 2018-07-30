Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Hold Hands on NYC Lunch Date

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 9:30 AM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence's summer romance appears to be going strong. 

It's been nearly two months since the Oscar winner was romantically linked to Cooke Maroney, a director at NYC art gallery, Gladstone 64. At the time in early June, the pair was photographed for the first time arm in arm, sparking reports that the star had a new man in her life. 

The sightings of the two together continued with Lawrence and Maroney taking a stroll weeks later and enjoying a candlelit dinner later that night

This weekend, the pair stepped out for another casual date together on Sunday in the Big Apple. According to a source, the couple sat in the back and went unnoticed as they had lunch at a café downtown for about two hours before walking to another eatery to meet some friends. 

The duo even dressed similarly, both sporting their own versions of a T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses. Lawrence accessorized with a newsboy cap, crossbody bag and flip-flops while Maroney opted for green sneakers. 

"They are still really into each other," the source observed. "They were totally engrossed in conversation and appear really comfortable."

While a picture is worth a thousand words, neither have uttered a public one about what appears to be their blossoming romance. 

Meanwhile, the 12th installment in the X-Men series, Dark Phoenix—in which Lawrence will star again as Mystique—is due out in February 2019. 

Perhaps these two will make their red carpet debut in just a matter of months. 

