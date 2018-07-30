Ashley Iaconetti Goes Wedding Dress Shopping: See the Gorgeous Gowns

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 9:02 AM
Ashley Iaconetti went to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York this weekend to shop for her dream wedding dress.
The Bachelor in Paradise star, who's engaged to Jared Haibon, gave fans a mini fashion show on Sunday by sharing pictures of her trying on multiple gowns.
Working with Diane from TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, Iaconetti tried on a number of styles. One of the options was an off-the-shoulder satin ball gown. While the reality star said she "always imagined" wearing a dress like this on her wedding day, it didn't win her over.
"When I saw it, I thought I was going to say yes to the first dress I picked out," she said. "But then I tried it on and felt very meh about it."
She also tried on a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice. Iaconetti said the dress was "gorgeous" but made her feel "like curtains."
However, there were several gowns that Iaconetti loved. Not wanting to spoil her pick for her fiancé, she covered up these options with emojis.
But did the BIP star find the one? While she didn't reveal a final pick, she did give a hint about its style.
"Jared, don't look!" she wrote alongside a photo of her in the strapless sweetheart option. "Just kidding. I did not say yes to this dress. But it'll be a ball gown for sure."
Iaconetti previously dished about her plans to wear a ball gown during a recent interview with E! News.
"[It's] got to be a princess ball gown," she said. "I can wear like a mermaid or any other type [of dress] any other time, but you only have one day to wear the ball gown."
To help find her perfect gown, Iaconetti brought along her family members, including her grandmother and her sister, Lauren. While the groom wasn't physically there for the shopping trip, Iaconetti felt her sweetheart's love when she was presented a cupcake that looked like Haibon.
In addition to shopping, Iaconetti and her family members saw the Broadway show Kinky Boots and enjoyed dinner at The Upstairs Restaurant at the Kimberly Hotel. There, she gave fans a close-up look at her stunning engagement ring.
Haibon proposed to Iaconetti in June while filming an episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The new season is expected to air this August.
The proposal location was fitting for the couple considering it's where fans watched them go through the highs and lows of their relationship.
As for whether their wedding will be televised, fans will just have to wait and see. However, Iaconetti suggested her guest list may propose an issue.
"We would love the wedding to be televised, but we have such a big guest list that we don't want to narrow that down," she told E! News. "So that's the one thing where I just don't know if it would work out."
