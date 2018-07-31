1. Voicing political opinions: Technically, it was a mistake. Royals simply aren't meant to show their cards when it comes to dicey political terrain. That's why Kate wore green to this winter's BAFTA Awards rather than don black in solidarity with the Time's Up movement (though she did tie her Jenny Packham with a black ribbon) and why it was such a big deal when Meghan's dad claimed Harry was "open to the experiment" that was England extricating itself from the European Union.

So while Meghan can give a nod toward her views, proclaiming she's proud to be a woman and a feminist on her page of the official monarchy website, and anyone paying just a modicum of attention can fill in the rest, she really shouldn't have indicated to Irish senator Catherine Noone that she was pleased to see the country overturn a law that banned abortion. Though, in her defense, she probably didn't think Noone would tweet the exchange out to her 8,000-plus followers. "That's an example of her naïveté," The Crown historical consultant and royal biographer Robert Lacey told People of the slip at a July 10 garden party. "Within the royal family they talk freely, and everyone knows the rules. She's learning the hard way that you can't trust anyone outside the narrow circle."

That being said, she certainly knew people were listening when she took the mic at the first-ever Royal Foundation Forum this winter and delivered her viewpoints on the current social climate. "I hear a lot of people speaking about girls' empowerment and women's empowerment; you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices. I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen," she shared at the Feb. 28 event. "I think right now in the climate we're seeing with so many campaigns, with #MeToo and Time's Up, there's no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them—men included in that."