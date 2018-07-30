In the end, the sisters were able to put the conversation aside and play some poker.

"We have been practicing," Kim told E! News. "I have never played before. The whole family has never played before. We have taken some lessons, and I think we are going to be really good."

Kim also took a moment to reflect on entering Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When asked about her favorite family memory, Kim said she had been reminiscing with Rob Kardashian about the family's trip to Bora Bora.

"We were reminiscing about that trip. The family trips are always so fun and they have fun energy and a different vibe," she said. "There are so many different memories and I am so glad we have it all on camera so it helps you remember it and we can show it back to our kids and we can watch it together."

Of course, welcoming baby Chicago West via surrogate was also a memorable moment. Kim told E! News her little one is "good" and "getting so big."

"She is hanging out with, we call them 'the triplets', which is easier to say the triplets," she said, likely referencing True Thompson and Stormi Webster. "When we go shopping, I will send a picture and send it on the group text saying 'Do the triplets want this? Should I get this?'"