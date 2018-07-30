Zara Tindall suffered a second miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her second child Lena.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter revealed the heartbreaking loss during an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

Zara had her first miscarriage in 2016—just three weeks after she and husband Mike Tindall had announced her pregnancy.

"Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby," the couple's spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

Zara told the newspaper "loads of people" wrote to the couple claiming "they'd been through the same thing."

"In our case, it was something that was really rare," she said. "It was nature saying, ‘This one's not right.' For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone—everyone knew."