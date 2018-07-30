WWE
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 4:52 AM
WWE
Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler has died at the age of 46.
WWE confirmed the news on Sunday.
"WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away," a statement on its website read. "Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler's family, friends and fans."
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told CBS News the wrestling star was found in his cell Saturday morning.
"Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived," TBI told People. "Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon."
TBI also told the magazine an investigation is underway; however, officials do not suspect foul play.
According to CBS News, Lawler had been held at the Hardeman County Jail since July 7 for charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.
This isn't the only tragedy to recently affect the WWE family. WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff also passed away on Sunday at the age of 70.
Very Cavallari: Shannon Coaches Taylor for Her Big Uncommon James Interview, But Will It Be Enough to Land Her the Job?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?