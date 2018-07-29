That Stranger Things teaser wasn't lying when it said "next summer."

Netflix's VP of original series explained to reporters during the streaming service's summer TCA press tour that the drama is a "handcrafted show."

"The Duffer brothers and [EP] Shawn Levy have worked really hard," Holland says. "They understand that the stakes are high, they want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year, so they really want to take the time to get it right."

"It's going to be a fantastic season," she continued. "It's gonna be worth the wait."

To a smaller group of reporters, Holland promised that "nothing has changed with respect to Stranger Things. It's a fantastic season, there are more special effects and I think it's gonna be a really exciting season, but it just takes a little more time."

As David Harbour described it to us after hearing of his Emmy nom, the show is taking on some "risky" things this year, so perhaps that helps to further explain the wait.