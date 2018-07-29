Heath Ledger's Dad: "We Are Terribly Happy" for Michelle Williams Over Her Marriage

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images

Heath Ledger's father says his family is "terribly happy" for his late son's ex Michelle Williams over her secret marriage.

It was revealed last week that the 37-year-old Dawson's Creek alum and Blue Valentine actress had wed indie rock musician Phil Elverum, 40, in a small ceremony in upstate New York earlier this month. Michelle and Heath's daughter Matilda, 12, and her new stepdaughter Agathe, 3, were among the few guests.

"We are terribly happy, it is great," Heath's father, Kim Ledger, told the Sydney Morning Herald's The Goss about Michelle's marriage, in comments posted on Sunday. 

Kim said he has not met the actress' new husband but would do so "soon," adding, "She's very private and I don't really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy [for her]."

Heath's father and mother Sally divorced when he was a child. They have maintained a relationship with Matilda and Michelle since the Dark Knight actor's 2008 death, while living in Australia, where their son was born.

Photos

Heath Ledger: A Life in Pictures

Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams

Milan Ryba/FilmMagic

The Australian actor and Michelle started dating soon after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2005. They split in late 2007, a few months before Heath died at age 28. Matilda was a toddler at the time.

"I never gave up on love," Michelle told Vanity Fair, which broke the news of her marriage. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"

Michelle and Phil had never gone public with their relationship.

He has also previously lost a partner; His wife Geneviève Castrée died of pancreatic cancer in 2016, when their daughter was an infant.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heath Ledger , Michelle Williams , Weddings , Death , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2018 Coachella, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Dance at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

Ben Savage, Matthew Lawrence, Instagram

There Was a Boy Meets World Reunion at Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Engagement Party

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Cheer as Daughter James Is Heard at Taylor Swift Concert

Shopping: National Lipstick Day

15 Lipsticks You Should Spend Your Paycheck on

The Parent Trap

20 Things You Never Knew About The Parent Trap

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, TCA Summer Press Tour 2018

Bob Odenkirk Flashes Better Call Saul Butt Tattoo Amid Season 5 Announcement

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.