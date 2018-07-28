Cardi B and Offset Debut His and Hers Lamborghinis

Cardi B and Offset took to Instagram on Saturday to debut their new "his and hers" Lamborghinis.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper rested against a blue Lamborghini Aventador while her husband sat on top of a green version of the luxury car.

"Blessed & Gifted," Cardi B wrote. "Official Lamb owners. @offset #aventador #His&Hers #Kultureparents."

The "Bartier Cardi" star also posted a video of her admiring her new rides—even showing that her sparkly blue nails matched the color of her cool car.

In addition, she shared a video of the car's receipt, noting that she wanted to buy the car because she raps about it in her song "I Like It."

"If I'm going to rap about having a Lambo, I'm going own a mother f--king Lambo," she said.