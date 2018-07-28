Luann de Lesseps to Return to Cabaret Stage After 3 Weeks of Rehab

Luann de Lesseps is expected to return to her cabaret show after three weeks of treatment.

The Real Housewives of New York star announced the news via Instagram on Saturday.

"Thank you so much for all of your support," the Countess wrote. "I wanted you to know I'm doing great, and I hope you'll come and see me on Aug. 4 in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug. 24 in Atlantic City @borgataac. Looking forward to being back on stage!!!"

An insider told E! News de Lesseps will continue treatment after the show.

News that de Lesseps was returning to rehab for a second time broke on July 16. The reality star's fellow castmember Bethenny Frankel revealed de Lesseps would miss the taping of The Real Housewives of New York's reunion as a result.

"Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs," part of Frankel's statement to People read. "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

The network also expressed its intent to stand by the "Chic C'est La Vie" singer during this time.

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," Bravo stated to E! News. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."