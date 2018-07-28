Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Thanks Fans for Support Amid Depression Battle

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 12:45 PM

Michelle Williams is on the road to recovery as she is treated for depression, thanks to the support of her fans and loved ones, as well as BFF Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson's home cooking.

The 38-year-old Destiny's Child singer said last week she had "sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals." TMZ reported at the time that Michelle had earlier this month checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help for depression, which she has battled for years.

Three days after her announcement, the singer tweeted that she feels fans' love and was "better." On Monday, she celebrated her 38th birthday and a day later, she was photographed out and about with fiancé Chad Johnson.

"Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent!" the singer wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of herself sitting on a straw chair while wearing a white outfit—her first social media pic since seeking treatment. "My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME! Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area."

"So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don't see a way out but there is," she said. "Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you're tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don't overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower.....DO IT. For people dealing with depression, that is a HUGE step!"

She added, "Now don't be depressed AND stinky.....pick a struggle! (y'all know I had to add some humor) Anyhoo.....I love you all very much! Talk soon! ❤️ (yes I need a fill and my roots need to be flat ironed....bye.....I haven't lost my humor) ❤️Oh......Miss Tina cooked a HUGE meal for me the other night too, I just wanted to make y'all jealous!"

Tina, a longtime friend who served as Destiny's Child's stylist when they were most active in the '90s and early '00s, had commented after Michelle revealed her latest battle, "Michelle My Belle, I ‘m so proud of you! You have given unselfishly of your time and support to so many and I know that you will be the best example of self-care, which we all need. Keep being a warrior and an advocate for you. I love and support you with all my being."

Her younger daughter, singer Solange, had also expressed her support, commenting, "Love u so Michelle ! really proud of you. Sending u all the love in the world."

Beyoncé and fellow Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland have not commented publicly on Michelle's struggle. TMZ reported that they had reached out privately to Michelle to offer their support.

 Rowland tweeted a video wishing her a happy birthday earlier this week.

"Restore Renew Reset My journey! ❤️����," Michelle tweeted on Friday.

