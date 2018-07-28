Nicholas Hunt/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 11:39 AM
Nicholas Hunt/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
Taylor Swift had some very special guests at a recent concert in Massachusetts this week, and no, they aren't celebrities, but they are celebrated.
E! News has learned that the pop star provided a significant number of tickets to law enforcement to her Thursday show, which took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, almost two weeks after a Weymouth police officer, Sgt. Michael Chesna, was killed in the line of duty.
The Patriot Ledger reported that that Swift provided hundreds of tickets to the town of Weymouth.
"There were enough to send every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some," Mayor Robert Hedlund told the newspaper. "The gesture was absolutely generous, significant and appreciated."
Swift, whose shows are often attended by her celebrity friends—some of whom have also appeared with her onstage, began her Reputation world tour in May in Arizona. She performed another show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday and will perform another on Saturday before heading to Toronto next week.
Swift's tour is set to and in November in Tokyo.
