by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 11:20 AM
On Friday, Kylie Jenner brought her baby girl Stormi Webster with her to pick up a few magazines. But not just any magazines.
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped at a newsstand in Los Angele to get multiple copies of the latest GQ, which features her and her beau and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, on its cover, as well as the latest Forbes, which features her on the cover of its "Richest Self-Made Women" issue. She ranks No. 27 on the list, with an estimated $900 million fortune.
Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods filmed the reality star walking to the newsstand while carrying her daughter.
"We've gotta get these," Kylie says in a Snapchat video, which shows her removing most of the GQ magazines. "All of these."
Another video shows Kylie walking with Stormi while holding seven copies of Forbes.
Kylie dressed in a black crop top and matching pants during her victorious outing with her pal and her child.
Earlier in the day, she wore the same outfit while working out with Jordyn, sister Kourtney Kardashian, her former private tutor Tiffany Sorya and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer.
Watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?