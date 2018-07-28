by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 7:38 AM
Demi Lovato is "getting better" days after her overdose, while receiving support from her family and ex Wilmer Valderrama, who has visited her more than once at the hospital.
The 25-year-old pop star was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday. Paramedics administered Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, and transported her to a medical center. Her publicist said later in the day that Lovato was awake and with her family.
E! News has learned that Lovato is resting and getting better, while her whole family and Valderrama are there to support her through her recovery.
The 38-year-old NCIS star and That '70s Show alum, who dated Lovato for almost six years until 2016, was spotted at the hospital on Wednesday, a day after her overdose, and again on Thursday.
Lovato has battled substance abuse of years and has spent time in rehab before. Her hospitalization comes a month after she released her song "Sober," in which she sings about relapsing.
In 2015, while celebrating three years of sobriety, Demi paid tribute to Valderrama on Instagram, writing, "I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."
Sources told E! News on Wednesday that Lovato and her friends have been partying hard for the past several months and that the singer and her group partied for 12 straight hours, including at a Los Angeles bar, before her apparent overdose.
"She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Demi doesn't want to die and she's very grateful to be alive," one source said. "She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs."
Scores of fans, including celebs, have rallied behind Lovato amid her recovery. While her Thursday concert in Atlantic City was canceled after her hospitalization, dozens of fans gathered at the venue anyway to show support for the singer.
