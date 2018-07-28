Demi Lovato is "getting better" days after her overdose, while receiving support from her family and ex Wilmer Valderrama, who has visited her more than once at the hospital.

The 25-year-old pop star was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday. Paramedics administered Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, and transported her to a medical center. Her publicist said later in the day that Lovato was awake and with her family.

E! News has learned that Lovato is resting and getting better, while her whole family and Valderrama are there to support her through her recovery.

The 38-year-old NCIS star and That '70s Show alum, who dated Lovato for almost six years until 2016, was spotted at the hospital on Wednesday, a day after her overdose, and again on Thursday.