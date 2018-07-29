15 Lipsticks You Should Spend Your Paycheck on

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 5:00 AM

We know, we know…we spend too much of our paychecks on makeup.

While it's a frustrating reality, it's not something that's going to change anytime soon (if you're anything like us).
Not that it should. After all, how ready to take on the day do you feel when you swipe on a little rouge lipstick? Luckily, today is National Lipstick Day (yes this is a Nationally recognized day and we're not against it).

So, if you catch our drift, there's really only one way to properly celebrate: shopping! For all the shades we have no issue spending our hard earned cash on, keep scrolling!

Dior

BUY IT: Dior Addict Lipstick, $37 

Hourglass Cosmetics

BUY IT: Hourglass Cosmetics Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick, $28

Frog Prince

BUY IT: Frog Prince Lipstick Lipstick Queen, $25

Lawless

BUY IT: Lawless Beauty Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick, $25 

Tom Ford

BUY IT: Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color, $36 

Lime Crime

BUY IT: Lime Crime Velvetines Matte Liquid Lipstick, $20 

Anastasia Beverly Hills

BUY IT: Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $16

Jouer

BUY IT: Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick, $18

Yves Saint Laurent

BUY IT: Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Lipstick, $38

MAC

BUY IT: Mac Pink Lipstick, $18.50

Winky Lux

BUY IT: Winky Lux Sweet Set, $26

Bobby Brown

BUY IT: Bobby Brown Nude Lip Color Trio, $50

Kat Von D

BUY IT: Kat Von D Everlasting Glimmer Veil, $22

Charlotte Tilbury

BUY IT: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk, $34 

Nars

BUY IT: Nars Semi Matte Lipstick, $28

Yep, we're basically getting everything on this list. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

