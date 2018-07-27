Cardi B Opens Up About Motherhood: ''I Met My Match''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 4:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B

Instagram

Cardi B respects mothers more than ever before.

On Thursday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper did an Instagram Live after announcing she would no longer be joining Bruno Mars on the last leg of his 24k Magic Tour.

In the video, the artist explains that there were multiple reasons for leaving the tour, but the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was the biggest factor. "I can't leave my baby, like not for one second," the new mom said.

And while some people have suggested the performer hires a nanny, Cardi B isn't hearing any of it. She explained, "It's so hard, because I want to be with my baby every second. Like even when I be doing my hair in the other room I just gotta be around her."

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

The Bronx native added that she thought six weeks would be enough time for her to heal, but her baby girl's birth "took all the strength from my body." She continued, "Going on tour with Bruno Mars, you know, in like the biggest arenas… and I don't want to go on tour and I won't be able to dance or perform properly."

So in the meantime, the star is working on balancing her career with being a mom, which she admits is more difficult than she expected, especially since she says she has "met my match."

And despite all the books she read and the people she asked for advice, nothing could have prepared her for motherhood. "You just really have to have a baby to see. I just want to say I respect mothers more than ever now," she shared.

The 25-year-old finished by telling her fans to look forward to a few songs she is featured in, in addition to her own album. "I know I have a project coming out in the fall that I am working on right now," she announced.

"I'm going to work. Like, my life is not over, you know, I just have to take my time to do some things," the "Ring" singer promised.

We can't wait to see what the musician has in the works!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Pregnancies , Babies , Concerts , Bruno Mars , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Dua Lipa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B Drops Out of '24K Magic' Tour With Bruno Mars

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Cardi B Pulls Out of Tour With Bruno Mars: ''I'm Not Ready to Leave My Baby''

Miles Theodore Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Son Miles’ Cutest Moments

Miles Theodore Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Miles Stephens' Cutest Baby Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Relationship Drama Continues

Kardashian Kids

Which Kardashian-Jenner Family Member Will Have a Baby Next?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.