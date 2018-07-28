If you haven't noticed by now, Bella Hadid really has a thing for white crop tops.

She has off-the-shoulder versions, crochet ones, long-sleeve iterations, designer brands and even picks you can afford...like this Aritzia Wilfred Elouan Knit Top she wore in an Instagram post. The short-sleeve knit, which Bella paired with denim cutoffs and a grommet belt, typically retails for $75. Unfortunately, the top in white is no longer available. Lucky for those who want to cop her style, an orange version of the model's exact top is on sale for half the price—that's $37.50!

Now that the dog days of summer are in full swing, a lightweight top like this provides the perfect pop of color with high-waists short or an A-line skirt. Feeling a little timid to show off your abs? Opt for denim overalls or a pinafore dress, which will cover any stomach skin but leave your sides exposed and open to the nice, warm air.