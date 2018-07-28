by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 5:00 AM
If you haven't noticed by now, Bella Hadid really has a thing for white crop tops.
She has off-the-shoulder versions, crochet ones, long-sleeve iterations, designer brands and even picks you can afford...like this Aritzia Wilfred Elouan Knit Top she wore in an Instagram post. The short-sleeve knit, which Bella paired with denim cutoffs and a grommet belt, typically retails for $75. Unfortunately, the top in white is no longer available. Lucky for those who want to cop her style, an orange version of the model's exact top is on sale for half the price—that's $37.50!
Now that the dog days of summer are in full swing, a lightweight top like this provides the perfect pop of color with high-waists short or an A-line skirt. Feeling a little timid to show off your abs? Opt for denim overalls or a pinafore dress, which will cover any stomach skin but leave your sides exposed and open to the nice, warm air.
Don't like Bella's crop top but want to find something similar? Shop more options below!
SHOP: Wilfred Elouan Knit Top, Was $75; Now $37.50
SHOP: Tulle Wrap Top, $65
SHOP: Maiden Crop Top, $89
SHOP: Floral Tie Front Silk-Blend Crop Top, $205
SHOP: Tie-Front Top, $24.99
SHOP: Red Paper Touch Tie Front Crop Top, Was $265; Now $133
SHOP: Printed Tie Crop Top by Band of Gypsies, $52
SHOP: Tie-Front Cropped Linen Top, $395
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
