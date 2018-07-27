Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Road to Engagement

Time sure flies!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged after a whirlwind romance that started just two months ago.

Their journey to engagement has been short, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been packed with all the milestones you would expect of any happily in love couple. From awkwardly meeting the friends, to the anxiety-inducing holidays with the family, these two have all their bases covered.

So in honor of the singer's proposal to the Quantico star, we're taking a look back at the two's romantic history, starting with the star studded event where they first sparked dating rumors.