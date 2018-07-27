by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 11:56 AM
Perhaps we could use a wedding registry right about now.
As Shawn Mendes continues celebrating the success of his self-titled album, the "In My Blood" singer couldn't help but hear the news about his close friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
Yes, the Hollywood couple got engaged and wedding planning is currently underway.
With that in mind, is it possible that Shawn already has a gift in mind for the special ceremony? Not so fast!
"I haven't thought about one but I'm really happy for them," he shared with E! News at Rolling Stone The Relaunch presented by YouTube Music.
Shawn also previously revealed that he texted Hailey congratulations after hearing the news. He also called Justin a "massive influence for me growing up." In other words, there's nothing but love between these three familiar faces.
Weddings aside, Shawn was more than excited to perform his biggest hits for an intimate crowd Thursday night in Brooklyn. While he has plenty of experience singing in front of sold-out arenas and stadiums, the "Stitches" singer admitted to still getting a bit nervous before showtime.
"I get nervous before every show. I'm sure everyone says this but I think if you genuinely get nervous, that means you care in a good way. If I didn't get nervous, I'd be worried," he explained to E! News. "Me and my band act like goofs and get really stupid backstage so that we don't take ourselves seriously. The key to being a good performer is not getting in your head about it."
And while Shawn is busy preparing for his global tour kicking off in 2019, he still hopes that he can collaborate with some of his famous friends like John Mayer and Taylor Swift in the future.
"It just depends on who has time to get in the studio and all of my idols I hope to work with again," he teased. "It's been the most unbelievable year."
