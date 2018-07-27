Perhaps we could use a wedding registry right about now.

As Shawn Mendes continues celebrating the success of his self-titled album, the "In My Blood" singer couldn't help but hear the news about his close friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Yes, the Hollywood couple got engaged and wedding planning is currently underway.

With that in mind, is it possible that Shawn already has a gift in mind for the special ceremony? Not so fast!

"I haven't thought about one but I'm really happy for them," he shared with E! News at Rolling Stone The Relaunch presented by YouTube Music.