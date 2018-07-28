13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 5:00 AM
When it comes to the perfect blowout, we'll pay good money.
But professional blowouts are expensive so, unfortunately, not every day can be a salon day. Don't get too upset about it because if you invest in the right products and tools you can achieve a pro-looking, fresh-out-of-the-salon style all by yourself in the comfort of your own home.
What product you use will completely depend on your hair type, styling preference, etc. And since today is National Blowout Day, what better excuse to take a leisurely stroll down the hair products aisle?
BUY IT: R+Co PARK AVE Blow Out Balm, $29
BUY IT: Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, $69
BUY IT: Drybar Velvet Hammer Hydrating Cream, $29
BUY IT: Tresemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Protecting Spray, $5
BUY IT: Blowpro Curling Wand Kit, $120
BUY IT: Redken Pillow Proof Blow-Dry Express Primer, $15
BUY IT: Color Wow Speed Dry Blow-Dry Spray, $24
BUY IT: DRYBAR High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, $10
BUY IT: Moroccan Oil Blow-Dry Concentrate, $28
BUY IT: Bumble and Bumble Don't Blow It Fine Hair Styler, $31
BUY IT: Dyson Supersonic, $450
BUY IT: Amika Bombshell Blowout Spray, $24
BUY IT: Living Proof Blowout Styling & Finishing Spray, $26
Hey, if everyday can be a good hair day, we'll take it!
