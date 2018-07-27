Inside Sandra Bullock's Star-Studded Birthday Dinner

Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock!

The actress turned 54 years old on Thursday and celebrated the special occasion with family and friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Miss Congeniality star attended the dinner with her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, and her two children, Louis and Laila. They were also joined by her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson and Paulson's girlfriend Holland Taylor. Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka were there, as well. In fact, an insider told E! News about a dozen people attended the birthday bash.

"They were having a good time," the source said. "It was a nice night amongst close friends."

A separate source told E! News the group sat at a big round table on the upper level of the restaurant.

"Everyone was in a great mood and shared food family style," the second insider said. "They all passed dishes back and forth to one another and had a long meal with several courses."