Listen to DJ Khaled's New Song "No Brainer" With Justin Bieber

DJ Khaled has another hit on his hands!

On Friday morning, the record producer released his new track titled "No Brainer" on Apple Music. You can listen to the track here or on YouTube music.

Featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, the fresh song is one DJ Khaled thinks new and old fans will be singing along to instantly.

"Not only do we have another one—this is not only an anthem. This is going to be one of the biggest anthems in the world," he shared with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music. "I want to say I love you and I appreciate you. You all the reason why I go hard every single day and motivate me to be in the studio to create some of the most historic biggest anthems."

During the interview DJ Khaled also revealed his new album Father of Asahd will have 11 songs.