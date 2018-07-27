Taylor Swift surprised Reputation Tour attendees on Thursday by bringing out one very special guest—Hayley Kiyoko!

The two singers performed Kiyoko's song "Curious" from her debut album Expectations in front of an excited crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Kiyoko later thanked Swift for inviting her on stage.

"It's really hard to put into words how I feel and what just happened," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Swift. "I feel overwhelmed. Taylor, you reached out to someone who dreams of being heard and understood. Thank you for giving me one of the biggest gifts of my life, opportunity. And thank you for showing me that these crazy dreams of mine are possible. I couldn't be more grateful. We keep climbing :)."

