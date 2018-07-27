Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 9:18 AM
Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS
Taylor Swift surprised Reputation Tour attendees on Thursday by bringing out one very special guest—Hayley Kiyoko!
The two singers performed Kiyoko's song "Curious" from her debut album Expectations in front of an excited crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Kiyoko later thanked Swift for inviting her on stage.
"It's really hard to put into words how I feel and what just happened," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Swift. "I feel overwhelmed. Taylor, you reached out to someone who dreams of being heard and understood. Thank you for giving me one of the biggest gifts of my life, opportunity. And thank you for showing me that these crazy dreams of mine are possible. I couldn't be more grateful. We keep climbing :)."
However, Kiyoko isn't the first star to perform with Swift during the Reputation Tour. To look back on all of her collaborations from this tour, check out the videos.
Hayley Kiyoko
Swift and Kiyoko performed "Curious" from Kiyoko's debut album Expectations during Swift's stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Robbie Williams
Swift and the "Feel" singer performed his hit "Angels" at Wembley Stadium in London.
The former One Direction singer took the Wembley Stadium stage on a different night to perform his song "Slow Hands" with the "Delicate" singer.
Troye Sivan
Sivan joined Swift on stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. to perform his hit "My My My!"
Troye absolutely owned the Rose Bowl 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @troyesivan thank you so much for coming!!!
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
However, Sivan wasn't Swift's only surprise guest that evening. She also brought out her best pal Gomez to sing "Hands to Myself."
I mean, I could but why would I want to? @selenagomez
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
In fact, Swift was full of surprises in Pasadena. Just the night before, Mendes joined Swift on stage to perform "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."
Thank you @shawnmendes and the 60,000 people who came to the Rose Bowl show tonight! YOU WERE MAGICAL 🌹
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX
Of course, every night Swift has Cabello and Charli XCX join her on stage for "Shake It Off." Both stars are openers for Swift's tour.
CAMILA AND CHARLI SINGING SHAKE IT OFF WITH TAYLOR, I’M SCREAMING. pic.twitter.com/YgnlG9DP2Y— ㅤㅤㅤㅤؘ (@taearp) May 9, 2018
We can't wait to see who she brings out next!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?