Orlando Bloom Stops West End Performance Twice: "Put That F--king iPad Away!"

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 7:40 AM

Orlando Bloom, Killer Joe

Orlando Bloomwas not having it. 

The star, who is currently appearing in West End's Killer Joe, stopped the show twice on Thursday on account of a distraction in the audience. 

According to London-based theater critic Mark Shenton, who cited an eyewitness account, Bloom "made two unscripted interventions" about an iPad. "I need you to put iPad away now!" Shenton quoted the actor as saying.

A few minutes later, Bloom reportedly reiterated, "Put that f--king iPad away now and I will wait." 

Actor Harry Edwin commented on Shenton's tweet, explaining that he had been seated behind the alleged woman in question. Edwin also shared a photo of the scene, which showed a fan propped up on the iPad she was holding. 

"I was sat behind and although it would have looked bad, in her defence she was only using it for her fan as the auditorium was roasting!" Edwin explained. 

"There was an incident at yesterday's matinee of Killer Joe that was dealt with swiftly and efficiently by the Front of House team. The Trafalgar Studios is a very intimate performance space, which can make the use of electronic devices by any audience member extremely distracting for the Company. The Trafalgar Studios' team [does] a great job of making sure everyone at the Theatre can enjoy the live experience," a spokesperson for the theater told E! News in a statement, citing producers. 

Bloom is far from the first thespian to face a distraction in the audience. In 2015, his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Keira Knightley was starring as the titular role in Thérèse Raquin on Broadway in New York City when a man in the audience began shouting at her during a scene in the opening preview performance. 

While the stranger was being escorted out of the theater, he threw a bouquet of flowers onto the stage. 

As the old adage goes, "The show must go on"—no matter iPads or floral arrangements. 

