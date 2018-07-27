Rosanna Arquette Reveals She Once Rejected Warren Beatty

Rosanna Arquette is sipping and spilling the tea.

As is typical on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, there was some serious dirt divulged on Thursday night's episode when Arquette joined Laverne Coxfor a round of questioning from the late-night host.

One fan called in inquiring about Arquette's love life, wondering if there had been a Hollywood heartthrob who asked her out back in the day that she turned down and who. The answer? One of the most famous heartthrobs of all time.

"Warren Beatty," Arquette answered before taking a casual sip of her drink.

Curious, Cox asked the question on everyone's mind: why?

"He's very handsome, beautiful, but it just didn't feel like it was for me," the star explained. "That was in the old, old days."