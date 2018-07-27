Bode Miller is opening up about the tragic drowning of his 19-month-old daughter, Emeline.

Today aired a preview of Savannah Guthrie's sit-down interview with the Olympic skier on Friday.

"I can attest from firsthand experience now that it's unbelievable quick and unbelievable sneaky," he said. "You'd think it's be like some weird circumstance or some strange thing, and it's not. It just happens in the blink of an eye."

His wife, Morgan Beck Miller, joined him for the interview and teared up recalling the devastating incident.

"And it is literally—a child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds," the volleyball player said, "And I just keep counting to 30 in my head. That was all I needed."

She then issued a safety warning to parents.

"And so it's one of those things where, as a parent now, when you go to someone else's house, survey the home to see if it's a safe place for your child to be," she said.

According to Today, the family is speaking out to increase awareness about drowning and how it is a common cause of death among young children.