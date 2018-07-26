Cardi B Pulls Out of Tour With Bruno Mars: ''I'm Not Ready to Leave My Baby''

Thu., Jul. 26, 2018

Cardi B will not be touring with Bruno Mars this fall.

The rapper went on Instagram to announce she would no longer be joining Mars on the final leg of the 24k Magic tour in Sept. as originally planned. "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically," the artist explained.

She continued, "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. "

The new mom is upset about leaving the tour, but she hopes her fans "understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"

"Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding," the star finished.

Her announcement comes after her husband, Offset, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for allegedly possessing a firearm and for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 11 and in the weeks following, the Bronx native has gushed about her baby girl.

And while the artist couldn't be happier being a mom, this isn't the first time she has discussed the realities of motherhood. Recently, the star told her Instagram followers, "It's your girl Cardi B. I wish I could show my face right now, but a bitch looks f--ked up in the game. My hair's f--ked up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I'm wild pale."

Bruno has since responded via his own Instagram, telling Cardi, "Most important thing is for you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing."

He added, "I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play 'Bodak Yellow' every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on the 24k Magic Tour."

At this time it is unclear who will be joining the artist on the last leg of the tour when it kicks off on Sept. 7 in Denver, Colorado.

