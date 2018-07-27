Imagine if Mila Kunis was back on the market.

The actress arrived to the premiere of her new film The Spy Who Dumped Me looking like a complete knockout in Valentino. Sheer, ruby-red fabric was crafted into a flowing A-line silhouette with a trailing train. The overall look became complete with Mila's retro body-wave cut and choice of minimal Effy jewelry. Safe to say this timeless beauty won't be getting dumped anytime soon.

But she wasn't the only star shinning this week. Other Hollywood darlings like Yara Shahidi and Mandy Moore showed us what elevated fashion looks like. Yara displayed her love for patterns in a sexy silk midi dress, while the This Is Us star stunned in a vibrant bustier-style Missoni number with fringe.